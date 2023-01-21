“Here the rape starts”: the shocking videos that led to the arrest of Mattia Lucarelli and his teammate

“If this one calls the police, c’inc… everyone”. These would be some of the words used by one of the two Livorno players arrested on charges of raping an American student last March. A sentence that the 23-year-old midfielder Federico Apolloni would have said in a video taken in the apartment in the center of Milan in which the violence would have taken place, in which teammate Mattia Lucarelli, son of the former Livorno center forward Cristiano, would also have taken part .

In the ordinance of the investigating judge Sara Cipolla, various expressions used by young people during the alleged violence are mentioned. “”Here starts the rape”, one would hear in one of the videos filed in the investigation, in which one of the five young men under investigation for the violence would have shouted at Lucarelli “to step aside to claim his turn, telling him that he has already had sexual intercourse inviting him to leave ‘space’ for others”. Another video “clearly shows the state of confusion” of the 22-year-old victim, who “can’t make the stairs” to go up. Apolloni would also like to “prevent the offended person from leaving, he tells the other boys to remove the keys from the front door lock”, wrote the investigating judge.

According to the judge, the victim also “launched” against one of the suspects, expressing “her dissent”. “I told him I have a boyfriend, I said no because this couldn’t happen because I said no. I was still bobbing my head, still saying no, that I had a boyfriend,” the 22-year-old claimed, saying she was “frozen”. “She claimed that she had clearly said she did not want to have sexual intercourse, that she too had verbalized her dissent to the relationship”, reported the investigating judge.

“If before I was convinced that my son was innocent, after reading the documents I strengthen the idea even more”, commented Cristiano Lucarelli, who defended his son on Instagram, who ended up under house arrest.