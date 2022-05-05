Three years from the end of game of Thrones, it seems that the world is finally ready to put aside the terrible conclusion of the series, and look to the future. Thus, Today a new trailer has been released. House of the Dragonthe HBO prequel that many are looking forward to.

Unexpectedly, a new breakthrough for House of the Dragon has arrived. This prequel takes place 200 years before the events of game of Thronesand will introduce us to The Dance of Dragons events, which recaps the events of the Targaryen civil war, something that today’s trailer makes clear.

Inspired by the book Fire&Blood, House of the Dragon will be in charge of representing one of the most important events in the history of Westeros, where two Targaryen sons fought to see who would be in charge of ruling the seven kingdoms. Thus, the series will finally adapt these events in a great way.

House of the Dragon Coming to HBO Max on August 21, 2022. In related topics, George RR Martin talks about the most important details of the series. Similarly, this author has already seen the series, and this is what he thinks.

Editor’s note:

Considering that DB Weiss and David Benioff are not involved in this project, it is very likely that the series will not suffer from the same problems that plagued the last few seasons of game of Throneswhich is great news.

Via: HBO