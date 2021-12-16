One of the most striking sections of Horizon zero down They were the robotic creatures that dominate this world. In this way, Guerrilla Games is doing everything possible to make the artificial animals that we will see in Horizon Forbidden West be more impressive. This is something that is reflected in the new trailer for the sequel.

After a preview during The Game Awards, PlayStation has revealed a new trailer earlier today. Here’s our first look at the Sunwing, Rollerback and Slitherfang, three of the new robotic creatures that walk this world.

Horizon Forbidden West It will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022. In related topics, here you can see more gameplay of this sequel. Similarly, Guerrilla Games has shared new details about this title.

Editor’s Note:

Horizon Forbidden West looks amazing. Fighting the giant creatures from the first game was impressive, and it looks like we’ll see even better things in the sequel. I can’t wait for February.

Via: PlayStation