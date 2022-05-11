With Dragon Ball Super: Superhero just a few weeks away from its Japanese premiere, and its confirmation for an international summer release, Toei Animation has shared new information about this tapewhich promises to be one of the best in the series.

Although Goku, Vegeta and Broly will have a role in this film, the focus is on Gohan, Piccolo and the return of the Red Patrol. Thus, the new synopsis of the film makes it clear what will be the danger that our protagonists will have to overcome on this occasion:

“The Red Patrol Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. The individuals, continuing their spirit, have created the ultimate androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two androids call themselves “superheroes.” They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the goal of the New Red Patrol? In the face of approaching danger, it’s time to wake up, Superhero.”

As you could see, the new synopsis does not have a single spoiler, and makes it clear who the protagonists and villains are in turn. Along with the long-awaited premiere in Japan on June 11, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will also arrive in Mexico and Latin America at some point next Augustjust two months after the Land of the Rising Sun.

In related topics, you can learn more about the premiere of this film in our region here. Similarly, Broly stars in a new preview of the film.

Via: comic book