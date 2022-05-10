When Gotham Knights was revealed in 2020, many were looking forward to this title, which would continue the universe that Rocksteady introduced us to in the Arkham games. However, time passed, and Warner Bros. Games Montreal’s next great work seemed to have disappeared. Fortunately, a launch sale for this title was confirmed a couple of months ago, and today a new gameplay has been revealed.

During a special presentation, Warner Bros. Games Montreal gave us a new look at Nightwing and Red Hood, two of the main characters that we can control in our adventure. Although they each share certain mechanics, the two heroes have a number of unique moves, as well as different styles of gameplay.

Gotham Knights It will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC on October 25, 2022. On related topics, Alfonso Herrera has become Batman. Similarly, here we tell you how expensive it is to become the Knight of the Night.

Editor’s note:

The game looks pretty good. Considering that we had no information about this title for months and months, many had doubts regarding this title. Fortunately, the new gameplay seems to have calmed a couple of doubters.

Via: Warner Bros. Games