After months, the dreams of all fans of chainsaw man have been fulfilled. As expected, a new trailer for the long-awaited anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work was released today. Thus, a more specific release date was finally provided, and the actors who will participate in this project were revealed.

To begin with, it has been confirmed that the anime of chainsaw man will start airing in October this year. However, at the moment the exact date where we will see Denji and company in action is unknown. Similarly, these are the actors who will participate in the adaptation:

Denji: Kikunosuke Toya

Makima: Tomori Kusunoki

-Aki Hayakawa: Shogo Sakata

-Power: Fairouz Ai

From this list, the name that stands out the most is Fairouz Ai, who also currently has the role of Jolyne in the anime of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Along with this, the official synopsis of the anime was shared:

“Denji was a small-time demon hunter trying to survive in a harsh world. After he is killed on a job, he is revived by Pochita, his pet dog, who becomes something new and dangerous: Chainsaw Man!”

Remember, the anime of chainsaw man will finally be available next october. In related topics, here we tell you where you can see this adaptation. Similarly, the manga chainsaw man is back.

Editor’s note:

I can’t wait to see the anime chainsaw man. I fully trust MAPPA’s abilities to create a fantastic adaptation, and although the selection of voice actors is not that famous, there is talent that will surely invest all their passion in this project.

Via: MAPPA