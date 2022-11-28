Undoubtedly, dreamworks It features one of the most iconic logos in the film industry. However, after more than two decades with the same animation, albeit with a series of small modifications specific to different projects, today the new animation sequence for the logo of this company has been revealedwhich celebrates its more than 20 years in this market.

It will be next December 21, the day it opens Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, when the new animation is officially available. Here we not only see the Moon Boy, who changed his name to Moon Child, but we are also given a small glimpse into the studio’s legacy, with the appearance of characters from Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Pandaand more. This was what Margie Cohn, president of DreamWorks Animation, had to say about it:

“’Shrek’ started it all with really contemporary stories, a realistic look, contemporary jokes. It was not timeless. It was not classic. It was very there and now. And the use of celebrity voices wasn’t really done at that frequency before DreamWorks came on the scene. But what I love about ‘Shrek’ is that it’s irreverent and speaks to the outsider. It became a symbol of what could be successful: that you don’t have to follow the rules. To me, that’s a great banner for the brand.”

Without a doubt, an animation that preserves several of the classic elements of the animation studio, but at the same time pays tribute to its legacy, and to all the properties you have given us over the years.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter.