Yes, this is not a Jaguar Mk. II hatchback but a heavily converted Toyota Yaris by Mitsuoka.

You have retro, where the styling of a car resembles something old but has been given a new look. Mitsuoka has made it a sport to go way beyond retro. They take an old design and slap it on an existing car. This often results in somewhat bizarre and funny-looking models. Don’t believe us? We would like to introduce you to the brand new Mitsuoka Viewt Story.

Mitsuoka Viewt

The Mitsuoka Viewt Story builds on the existing Viewt model. This car always got its basis from the Nissan March (Micra) from. The K11, K12 and K13 generations have received a Mitsuoka Viewt version. This invariably resembled a Jaguar Mk. II, where the entire front of that classic and often also the bottom was modeled on a Micra.

View Story

So Mitsuoka is now releasing a new Viewt called Viewt Story, because it is no longer Micra. The latest Micra (K14) is no longer available in Japan. We have already revealed a bit about what the Viewt Story is now: a converted Toyota Yaris (XP210).

Converted Toyota Yaris

On the one hand, we would say that you don’t see that many Yaris in the Mitsuoka Viewt Story anymore. It has been thoroughly addressed, with a completely new front modeled on it and also a classic-looking rear. Round taillights and a chrome bumper form a completely new look here. Yet you can easily forget the classic parts and recognize the doors, roof and wheelbase of a Yaris in them. Especially the piece of sheet metal that was custom made to erase the rear lights of the Yaris shows that there is normally a completely different appearance associated with this car.

Yaris engines

The interior of the Mitsuoka Viewt Story cannot completely disguise its Yaris roots, but thanks to nice colors on the seats and dashboard it is not disastrous either. The Viewt Story also borrows the powertrains from the Yaris, of course. That means you can choose between a 1.0 liter, a 1.5 liter and a 1.5 liter hybrid engine. The 1.5 liter without hybrid can possibly be paired with a manual gearbox, the rest all have a CVT. The hybrid variant may have four-wheel drive.

All this can be yours for 3,090,000 yen (21,534 euros). The whole car is sold for you, so whether Mitsuoka can model their body kit on your Yaris is unknown. The car will be available later in the year.

