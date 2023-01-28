That’s a bit of a shock when you come across this fierce PHEV occasion at the charging station: the Jeep Wrangler 4xe can therefore also just be a Wrangler.

The fact that everything has to be electric will probably cost us a few nice cars. Still, car brands are doing their best to prepare their icons for a (semi-)electric future. Jeep’s current solution is the Wrangler 4xe. That is a Wrangler as a PHEV, where a 2.0 liter petrol engine works together with an electric motor to realize 380 hp. But you can also plug in and drive the Wrangler partly electrically.

Heaviest PHEV

This makes the Jeep Wrangler 4xe one of the most striking PHEV models on the market anyway, but today’s occasion makes it very colorful. Jeep owners have a knack for keeping the car not exactly standard. The most common modifications have to do with the Wrangler’s off-road capabilities.

The heaviest PHEV occasion of the day is therefore a Jeep Wrangler 4xe that does not seem to belong on the road. The thing has huge 40-inch Maxxis off-road tires. They sit on new reinforced front and rear axles and springs that have been raised by 3.5 inches (8.75 cm). That’s already a lot, but actually it’s still too low. They are therefore knots of tires.

Offroad mods

In addition to the suspension and tires, you get new bumpers on the heaviest PHEV occasion of the day, with a large winch at the front. You also get a compressor to inflate your tires, lights, cover plates for the bottom and a whole laundry list. Pretty standard Wrangler stuff in itself, but it’s still funny to see this combined with the 4xe powertrain.

Rubicon

All this in the ‘top version’ of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the Rubicon. This striking PHEV occasion seems to be able to handle anything it will ever encounter. In terms of options, you are also richly endowed, although the Wrangler is not known for having the latest technologies. You do get the option to remove doors, roofs and windscreens. It’s just what you’re looking for.

To buy

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV occasion is from 2022 and has covered 6,000 kilometers since then. The blue Wrangler is in Romania and has yet to yield 130,900 euros. And that is the Romanian price. Not cheap, but you might be able to get it on a gray license plate here. You can buy mobile.de.

Thanks to Tiemen for the tip!

