They don’t want to be recognized: the German perpetrators of the gang rape on Mallorca pull their shirts over their faces on the way to the court process.

PALMA DE MALLORCA – The six suspects were escorted to the Balearic Island court in handcuffs. On the night of July 13, they are said to have raped an 18-year-old German together. According to the current status of the investigation, the young woman and one of the accused men initially had consensual sex in the hotel room.

However, what happened next was against her will: other men between the ages of 20 and 23 are said to have entered the room and forced the 18-year-old to perform sexual acts. Police have video footage of one of the men.

Police bring German perpetrators before the magistrate after alleged gang rape

A large contingent of police forces were deployed to escort the handcuffed defendants into the Palma courthouse on Saturday morning (July 15). The hearing has been postponed for undisclosed reasons. Only late in the evening did the magistrate announce his decision to send five of the six suspects into custody. He refused bail.

In the run-up to the hearing, a 40-minute inspection of the crime scene took place in the presence of the alleged perpetrators, reports the Majorca newspaper. It is a hotel in the popular party stronghold at Ballermann, where the young men were then arrested at around 3.40 a.m.

The magistrate made the decision on the basis of the resulting findings as well as the available cell phone videos and other evidence. (Felina Wellner/dpa)