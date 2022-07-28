Although there is still a year to go before the premiere of Oppenheimerthe next great film by Christopher Nolan, today the first teaser of this film has been published, which gives us a better look at the style that the famous director has for this long-awaited feature film.

Oppenheimer will hit theaters on July 21, 2023, and will feature Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, widely known as “the godfather of the atomic bomb.” Along with him, we also find names like Kenneth Branagh, The Boys star Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dane DeHaan, Florence Pugh, and more linked to this project.

After a betting battle between Warner Bros., Netflix and Universal Studios, it was this last company that managed to obtain the distribution rights of Oppenheimer. Recall that Nolan expressed his dissatisfaction with Warner Bros. for bringing movies day one to HBO Max, which could well have caused the rupture of a relationship with years of work.

Oppenheimer will premiere on July 21, 2023. In related topics, here you can see the poster of this film. Likewise, here’s another look at the movie.

Via: UniversalPictures