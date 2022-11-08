Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the conclusion to the fourth phase of the MCU and the long-awaited sequel, will finally hit theaters this week. In this way, the reviews of the tape are already available to all those who still have doubts about this tape. Did it manage to meet expectations?

Currently, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a rating of 91% with 99 reviews by different critics throughout the world. The majority welcomes this proposal, although there are a couple of points that could have been better. This was what The Verge commented:

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plays like the triumphant celebration of an idea, the sad farewell to a real hero, and the promise of even greater things to come all rolled into one.”

The AV Club noted:

“In a mythology where death is used more often as a narrative device than a true measure of loss, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever magnifies the truth that the main character’s world will endure, even if he doesn’t” .

For its part, Vanity Fair added:

“There is much to admire here, a care for craftsmanship and detail on a higher plane than other Marvel fare. Still, some will no doubt miss Black Panther’s strict focus and energy. This sequel is more spread out, a big expansion with a hole in the middle.”

Variety commented:

“The movie doesn’t have the classic power of the Black Panther comics, and it’s easily 20 minutes too long. However, Wakanda Forever has a slow emotional cliffhanger. Once the movie starts to pick up steam, it doesn’t stop.”

However, Time Magazine has a couple of problems with the tape:

“Checking boxes is not the same as pulling magic, or even just an idea, out of thin air… The sad reality is that the show must go on, and without [Chadwick Boseman], It is more of the same. Our job is to pretend it’s enough.”

It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It’s a good movie, but it falls short of the level of the first Black Panther movie, and it suffers from a couple of problems similar to those that have plagued Marvel in Phase 4. We remind you that This film will hit theaters on November 10, 2022. In related topics, here you can see the new trailer for the film.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes.