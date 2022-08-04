The franchise of predator is back. Although the new tape in the series does not bear the name we are used to, Prey It’s everything fans have been waiting for years. The first reviews of this film are already available, and they paint a very positive picture for us.

Currently, Prey It has a rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.. Many of the critics point to this installment as the best Predator movie since the original. Alongside this, Amber Midthunder’s performance as Naru is praised. This was what The Wrap commented:

“Trachtenberg has directed one of the best monster movies in years, proving that there is life to any horror franchise if you stick to what makes the central creature fascinating.”

For its part, The Hollywood Reporter mentioned:

“The important thing is that the action sequences are staged with the utmost mastery.”

Similarly, Variety has noted:

“As an alien attack thriller, ‘Prey’ is competent and well-paced, though with few surprises. But Naru’s journey gives him a semblance of emotional coherence that most of the ‘Predator’ movies have lacked.”

This was what The Daily Telegraph mentioned:

“Prey takes a hit, in my book, from going straight to broadcast, but only because it’s so thunderously gory and intense, scored by Sarah Schachner to sound exactly like the primal scream it should be.”

Without a doubt, it seems that we are facing a pretty good movie. Prey will premiere on August 5 through Hulu in the United States, Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in various regions. speaking of cinema, Avengers: Secret Wars It will not be the story that fans expect. Similarly, this is the first look at Russel Crowe in The Pope’s Exorcist.

