Tomorrow, February 14, it will finally be released Madame Web, the first of three Sony films in its own Spider-Man universe coming to theaters this year. In this way, the reviews are already here and, as expected, This film has anything but a positive reception.

With almost 50 reviews, Madame Web It has a 19% rating on Rotten Tomatoeswhich positions this film above the 15% it has Morbius, but well below what the two Venom films have achieved. In this regard, this is The Wrap's opinion:

“Not only does the latest addition to the Marvel canon lack a true emotional core, it lacks many key elements that make a film successful in translating from the screen to the audience's psyche.”

For their part, The Rolling Stones commented:

“This is Cats: The Superhero Cinema Movie. Neither decision seems sensible. Neither performance feels in sync with the material.”

IGN Movies noted the following:

“Madame Web tries to connect many plots and people to obtain a confusing but ultimately bland result.”

Likewise, this is what Vanity Fair has pointed out:

“Primarily, the film is a Pepsi ad strangely populated with low-level performances. Johnson, so likable in films as varied as 50 Shades of Gray and Suspiria, is a minimalist performer. Choosing her here is an unfortunate mistake.”

Along with this, this is Polygon's opinion:

““Madame Web might be the most shameless superhero movie of all time… Sony's latest Marvel release is a two-hour post-credits scene, made only intermittently tolerable by Dakota Johnson's underrated comedic chops.” .

So how are you, There are more reviews from different media that indicate that Madame Web It's one of the worst movies of the year. Like other similar works, the only thing that draws attention is the post-credits scene that points to a growing universe, but when all the films we have seen are a disappointment, it seems that no one is interested in this section anymore.

We remind you that Madame Web It will hit theaters on February 14, 2024. On related topics, this is what Dakota Johnson looks like in the lead role of this film. Likewise, here you can see the first trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Editor's Note:

I don't understand how Sony keeps producing such bad movies from the Spider-Man universe. Since The Amazing Spider-Man they have done pure garbage with this property. The only redeemable thing is Venom, and that's just for the comic factor. I hope they abandon all their plans soon.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes.