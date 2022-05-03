Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the long-awaited MCU movie, finally hits theaters this week. However, some people have already had the opportunity to see the tape, so there is already an official rating. While positive opinions dominate the conversation, there are also some reviews that make a couple of mistakes clear.

With an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the Sam Raimi-directed film is off to a strong start. Among the positive points many media talk about the performances, especially that of Elizabeth Olsen, the special effects, and the direction by Raimi. However, it’s also mentioned that the length can be an issue, and the themes don’t advance the overall story of the MCU very much.

This was what The New York Post commented:

“The Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially jumped the shark.”

For its part, The Wrap is more optimistic when mentioning:

“It manages to cover the surprise points we’ve come to expect from a well-crafted Marvel adventure, but even with Sam Raimi at the helm, this installment is heavy on spectacle but light on humanity.”

The negative opinions continue from the Associated Press:

“Perhaps the Marvel universe is finally starting to feel like a long-running comic book series. Or maybe Phase 4 hasn’t kicked off yet.”

However, The Nerdist brings a balance to the opinions:

“If you’ve dreamed of immersing yourself in a live-action issue of EC Comics or Doctor Strange, then get ready for a new favorite.”

Screen International has mentioned:

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness clearly bears the fingerprints of director Sam Raimi, who infuses the material with the same mind-bending, fast-paced spirit that has guided his best work.”

As you can see, the positive opinions dominate the conversation, but there are also some who cannot ignore the negative aspects. We can only wait to hear the opinion of the public. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 4 in Mexico. In related topics, the creator of Fairy Tail makes his own poster inspired by this tape.

Editor’s Note:

Although it seems that the film has several negative points, this type of opinion usually comes from people who are not fans of the MCU, which is valid, but these films are already more focused on attracting the largest audience, more than in creating art in its classical sense.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes