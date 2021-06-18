On June 20, the fifth season of Rick and morty. Before the great premiere, Adult Swim, the channel where the irreverent animated series is broadcast, has shared the initial sequence of the first chapter of the new adventures of these characters.

Unlike other chapters, this new episode will begin with what appears to be the end of a more traditional adventure, where Rick and Morty are trying to escape from a cosmic monster. However, their options are limited and it seems that the protagonists are about to meet their creator. Faced with this despair, Morty decides to call Jessica, his platonic love, to confess his love.

As you can see, after Morty manages to save the day and secure a date with Jessica, the protagonists run into Mr. Nimbus, Rick’s proclaimed rival, giving rise to one more adventure for this duo. It will be interesting to see how this event unfolds throughout the 22 minutes that a traditional episode lasts. Will Morty finally be able to date Jessica? We just need to wait until June 20 for an answer.

Via: Adult Swim