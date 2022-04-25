During the most recent CinemaCon event, a new poster for Expendables 4. This film will feature familiar faces and some new ones, and It will be the last film in this series to star Sylvester Stallone..

In the poster that was revealed at CinemaCon, we can see the silhouettes of Jason Statham, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and Sylvester Stallone. Next to them, you can see a message that says:

“They will die when they are dead.”

Although the franchise will continue, This will be Stallone’s last appearance as Barney Ross, as he relinquishes leadership of the franchise to Statham.. Unfortunately, this is all the information there is at the moment. Although it is expected that Expendables 4 hit theaters sometime this year, there’s no set release date yet.

Editor’s note:

Although it will be sad to say goodbye to Sylvester Stallone, the actor still has several left in this entertainment medium. Stallone has shown that he is capable of having the potential to participate in projects far from action, focused on drama, so here we could see him in the future.

Via: comic book