After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was confirmed that a new tape of this character in the MCU was already in development. Although at the moment there is no official information about this delivery, recent leaks suggest that we would finally see a beloved character on screen.

According to ViewerAnon, who has provided mixed information in the past, Miles Morales would appear in Spider-Man 4. Specifically, it talks about Peter forming a friendship with this character throughout the film. Along with this, MyTimeToShineH, who has a better reputation, has not only supported these statements, but has also pointed out that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would reappear as their respective versions of the arachnid, and would have a greater presence in the film.

Considering that this project is several years away, at the moment there is nothing to confirm or deny these rumors. However, considering Tom Holland has mentioned that he’s ready to give his space to a new Spider-Man, the appearance of Miles Morales is a great possibility. This would give rise to a new era of the character in the cinema.

Although Miles Morales has already appeared on the big screen, this thanks to Into the Spider-Verse, this would be the first time that this character would be played in live action. On related topics, Tom Holland talks about the future in the MCU. Similarly, mod wears the best suit of No Way Home to Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Editor’s note:

While I’d like to see more of Tom Holland as Spider-Man, it’s clear that the actor is tired of this role, at least for now. In this way, presenting Miles Morales for this role is a good solution. It will be interesting to see what happens in the future.

Via: ViewerAnon