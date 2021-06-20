One of the biggest surprises during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase at E3 2021 was the reveal that Sea of ​​Thieves will have a special collaboration with Pirates of the Caribbean, which will arrive completely free on June 22. Now, during a space presentation that we had access to prior to the big event that took place today, we had the opportunity to see this content in action.

Here it was revealed that A Pirate’s Life, as this collaboration with Disney is known, will offer us a completely original story that unites these two seas. In this special adventure we will have the opportunity to embark on five different Tall Tales, missions with a narrative weight, where we will meet Jack Sparrow and we can face David Jones, as well as a series of evil mermaids, all this chronologically located after the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

The interesting thing about this collaboration is that we can live with Jack Sparrow at all times. Although it will not be possible to take control of this pirate, the main character of Pirates of the Caribbean will join our crew for this series of special missions, and will support us in certain naval conflicts. Similarly, it was made clear that this is still an expansion of Sea of ​​ThievesThis is why the Disney property name was not used, opting for a title that reflects a new look at the world created by Rare.

Regarding the news in the gameplay, we will have access to a special trident, with which you can attack from a distance. With this, greater emphasis has been placed on underwater exploration. Not only will we be able to dive into the depths of the abyss, but it will also be possible to find different treasures, new places, and fight against enemies in the form of mermaids.

On the other hand, the developers have made it clear that this free content can be enjoyed immediately, and it will not be necessary to get to some point in the main adventure. In the game menu we can go to an area known as Times of the Damned, which connects the world of Sea of ​​Thieves with that of Pirates of the Caribbean. Here we can explore different areas, among which stands out a ship graveyard, which will be possible to explore in the company of several NPCs, including a talkative skull.

Regarding Jack Sparrow, although the voice we saw in the reveal trailer is similar to that of Johnny Depp, the famous actor is not back this time. In his place, we find Simon Newton, who has worked as this character’s double on multiple occasions, and served as an inspiration for the movements and personality of the famous pirate captain. Similarly, there was talk about the return of some of the original talent from the films, although no specific names were given.

Those who are interested should know that A Pirate’s Life will be available completely free of charge on June 22, this together with the new season of Sea of ​​Thieves. The content is not limited to a specific time and, as part of the main adventure, you can enjoy the whole story as a single player, or in the company of your friends.

Via: Rare