At the 2022 Essen Motor Show there is a microcar that can hum quite loudly.

Today the Essen Motorshow opened its doors to the general public. The Essen Motorshow, for those unfamiliar with it, is a car show. In Essen, Germany. It can be that easy.

Essen Motor Show

No kidding, the Essen Motorshow is a very famous car show for fans of tuning, racing and everything related to custom cars. Since Essen is only an hour across the Dutch border, Autoblog decided to take a look for a day. Our armament consisted of yours truly, a camera, an Audi A6 3.0 TFSI and of course its owner @willeme to collect information about everything there is, but of course also to distribute it. The journey there is already an adventure in itself, because you can take a nice large piece of unlimited Autobahn.

The exact moment when @willeme was quite impressed by a Mercedes E 300th.

Once you have arrived in Essen, you can marvel at the special stuff that can be found in the parking lot, but of course six large halls are waiting for you to see. Good to know is that Essen is not the home base for harsh revelations from manufacturers such as Geneva or the IAA. It is mainly about special projects and tuning and of course the fun stories behind it. Willem and I will therefore do our best to let you taste the atmosphere with the good and fun of the show.

I actually wanted to kick off with something bizarre and then only one car can emerge. You already read it in the title and intro: we present you the thickest microcar of the fair, but probably in general. In Germany, just like here, certain types of cars can be exempted from the driving license. Then you can already drive it when you are 16. In the Netherlands there is usually a speed limit, in Germany there are other exceptions (hello Ellenator). But you also have microcars in Germany and they come in the form of the Casalini, for example.

Casalini

This yellow copy is an example of a standard Casalini microcar. Even though it is called Trofeo and has a tow loop at the front that would not look out of place on the better race cars: it is equipped with a small diesel engine and a speed limit. That is why faster than 45 km/h will not work as standard. That offers opportunities and so dealer Gamma Fahrzeuge presents a very special Casalini at the Essen Motor Show.

That’s the real thing! We immediately get a kind of Aston Martin Cygnet V8 feeling. To immediately explain the visual of this bizarre Casalini microcar: a special custom-made one has been chosen widebody. This creates a much wider track and offers space for fairly large BBS rims. A substantial lowering, front splitter, rear spoiler and a flashy red color complete the set.

Audi engine

The interior of such a microcar is quite spartan, which is not really different in this Casalini widebody. However, Sparco bucket seats, a race-ready gear lever, a screen in the counter that would not look out of place in a race car and … an Audi steering wheel have been chosen.

That is because some mechanical work has also been done on this Casalini microcar. The original diesel engine has had to make way for a 1.8 liter petrol engine from an Audi. This results in a total picture of 200 hp in this tiny thing! Even more fun is the fact that the engine is placed in the back (!) Precise performance figures are not known, but it certainly goes faster than a brommobiel. Harder than a lot of cars at the traffic light too, just imagine that.

When asked, the exhibitor of Gamma Fahrzeuge indicated that the car is overshooting its purpose as a microcar, because you are of course no longer allowed to drive this as a 16-year-old. In fact, the TÜV doesn’t like it enough to issue an official certificate either, so you can’t just take this thing on public roads in Germany.

