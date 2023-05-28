Is the BMW M4 more enjoyable with a touch of Touring Coupe?

The BMW M4 is still a spearhead for BMW, despite the current push for electrification. The latest generation is another blepper on the track, but looks-wise it’s not everyone’s favourite. The gigantic kidneys without a chrome frame are brutal, but not necessarily beautiful. Several tuners have already ventured to make the kidneys a bit smaller. That often makes things a bit better, but not always as much as you would expect/hope.

Now comes renderer Khyzyl Saleem up with the following pictures. He has given the M4 some touches of BMW’s successful Touring Coupe concept. You can see that in the color scheme, but also in the grille and front bumper. The grille is smaller, the front bumper (therefore) more ‘present’.

‘Golden’ details on the kidneys, the window frames and the wheels provide a chic look. A little lowering always helps, of course. All in all, these are not earth-shattering changes. But it does make the M4 suddenly look a lot better. However?

Unfortunately, there are no plans to make a body kit out of this right now. But perhaps it is something for BMW itself to do a special. Especially if it is not going to make the Touring Coupe itself in the end. The M4 Villa D’Este edition or something similar. Then buy?

