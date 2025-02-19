Today, you’re worth what you hate and what they hate you. Moderation has been relegated for years; Balance and moderation are seen as being little compromised, being tempered, today, is to be lukewarm. In television gatherings, demands or complaints are counted to weight and how we live in the time of famine, the more weight, the more carnaza than devour.

The complaint of an ultra -right group against a journalist or the demand of an individual is the perfect salting for what they serve on the screen every day, the fight. Today, Insult is monetized more than ever, you’re worth what you hate. Being Nazi not only comes out for free, but you score. Did they know that these brands of ultra -nationalist symbols, which racist groups used in the 90s and were sold clandestinely in illegal floors, today are in the market and are consumed as patriotic brands? If they had doubt what is fashion, they have it there.

Hating does not involve an effort, hating is as easy as writing 20 characters in 10 seconds without reprisals. Today, being racist is defending yours, shouting fag is using your freedom of expression, denying vaccines or climate change is to be reflective and question the system. Today, the Enlightenment has been relegated by money and strength. The old Europe, because yes, has been old; We are outdatedwe continue with our monarchies, when others are the kings without the need for boato, tradition or crown, only with army.

The war disguises itself as peace because peace is not a trend, unless it is achieved by stealing the other what is yourslike Ukraine, or throwing him from his own home, like Palestine. Here peace and then glory, my grandmother said. If I lived today, Peace and then war here.