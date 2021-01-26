Jean-Pierre Pernaut, who bade farewell to the 1pm “JT” on TF1 on December 18, is back on the small screens. This time, it is on LCI (the continuous news channel of the TF1 group) that he offers every Saturday afternoon “Jean-Pierre & vous”. A magazine recorded the day before, under “live conditions” and which “will give you the floor”. “News is important, but it is what is important, it is to have your feeling on this news”, indicated the journalist. Current topics will be treated in its own way, for example, on the health crisis, with focus on vaccination or the economic difficulties of companies. Without forgetting the highlighting of “talents” in the regions. A good old recipe in short.