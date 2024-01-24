Say hello to the last Volkswagen Golf to get a petrol engine. VW hopes to present the next generation of the best-selling VW model ever towards the end of the decade. But before that happens, we can first enjoy the facelift of the current Volkswagen Golf, which the brand will launch in 2024. Because VW has done a bit more than just a new bumper.

We already knew that the interior would receive some adjustments. There will be ChatGPT as a backup for the voice-controlled assistant, physical buttons on the steering wheel ('by popular request', VW agrees) and there is a new screen that is 12.9 inches in size.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI after the 2024 facelift

Let's start with the most beloved Golf, the GTI. The famous version with red accents gets special rims that are somewhat reminiscent of the wheels on Alfa Romeos. Do you see it too? Furthermore, the Golf GTI becomes a bit stronger. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine originally produced 245 hp in the pre-facelift Golf 8. After the facelift, 20 hp will be added.

The Golf GTI is therefore not the strongest Golf of the 8.5 generation. The plug-in hybrid Golf GTE with 1.5-liter turbo engine produces 272 hp. No Golf R with the facelift has been announced (yet), but yes, those customers no longer want a petrol engine.

Those who prefer to drive partially electric can opt for the GTE or eHybrid. These versions get a new hybrid powertrain that provides 100 kilometers of electric driving range. Before the facelift, the eHybrid reached 71 kilometers and the GTE only 60 kilometers. Charging is now possible with a maximum of 50 kW. If you let the battery and petrol engine work together, you can travel up to 1,000 kilometers with a full tank and a full battery. As before, the eHybrid has a less powerful version of the GTE drivetrain. You have 204 hp with this version.

What else changes to the Volkswagen Golf?

Furthermore, the GTI, GTE and Variant get a sharper front bumper with a kind of curly mustache. The front view of the eHybrid is a bit more modest. In addition, the headlights and taillights have been updated and there are alloy wheels from 16 to 19 inches. Volkswagen will optionally install an illuminated VW logo on the nose, which the brand is doing for the first time on a European car.

Furthermore, some extra safety systems have of course been added. When parking, the Golf no longer only beeps, but it can also accelerate or brake extra when things are about to go wrong. Volkswagen is also adopting a Tesla gimmick: you can stand next to the car and park it via an app.

The Volkswagen Golf will also receive a new Variant after its facelift

Fans of the Golf station wagon might have liked to see Volkswagen release the last stretched petrol Golf as an eHybrid, GTE or GTI. Unfortunately this is not the case. Customers of the Volkswagen Golf Variant have to make do with a mild-hybrid powertrain or a pure turbo petrol engine. They are both available with 115 and 150 hp. The mild hybrid is always an automatic and the petrol version always has a manual gearbox.

Even before we have seen the updated Golf in person, let alone driven it, it seems that Volkswagen has done a good job. The refreshed appearance, new drivetrains and adjustments to the interior will make the Golf 8.5 another success. We do not yet know what the facelift will do to the prices of the Golf, but that information will not take long.