On November 10, the account Twitter officer of the Studio Ghibli suddenly shared a short video in which not only his own logo appeared, but also that of Lucasfilmthe American production company best known for the movie giants of Star Wars And Indiana Jones.

Many hoped not to have to wait too long before finding out what that tweet was due to, what it was in short, and just two days later there was another twist: the official release.

Fast as light, it was in fact found that it Studio Ghibli made a hand-drawn animated product called Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies (Zen-Grogu and Makkurokurosuke in Japanese), which according to the official account of the streaming platform Disney + is already available for viewing!

Discover Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies, a hand-drawn animation by Studio Ghibli, is streaming tomorrow on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ODqHrgIwnB – Disney + (@DisneyPlus) November 12, 2022

This short, which brings together the universe of Studio Ghibli with that of Star Warsis directed by none other than by Katsuya Kondothat is the animation director and character designer of Kiki – Home delivery And Ponyobut who also worked on Totoro And Princess Mononoke.

Source: Disney Street SoraNews24