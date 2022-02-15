The twenty-fifth day ended with Spezia-Fiorentina, which ended with the far-reaching victory of the Viola over the Bianconeri. Twenty-six goals on the scoresheet. Let’s go and see the best and the worst) of this last round of the championship.

TOP 11

The cover man’s palm is all for Mattia Zaccagni (rating 7.5 – 22 credits): a sumptuous double for the biancoceleste winger who hasn’t scored since December. In the Lazio home, the ‘usual’ Immobile (grade 7 – 48 credits) should also be noted: hastily returned from a small injury remedied in the Italian Cup last week, the biancoceleste striker responded with his goal number 19 in the league. Verona is undoubtedly the team that did most well, also from a fantasy football point of view, in this round. Super performance for Montipò (rating 7.5 – 14 credits) who closed the door several times against Udinese attacks; good also Depaoli (grade 7 – 4 credits), Tameze (grade 7.5 -18 credits) and Caprari (grade 7.5 – 30 credits): goals and assists for the three yellow and blue players. Finally, an author’s signature for Barak (rating 6.5 – 32 credits) who found the net after the exploit against Sassuolo. The surprise of the day is the success of Venezia over Turin: a victory by Haps (rating 6.5 – 8 credits) and Crnigoj (rating 7 – 10 credits): the latter had assisted the Dutch side for the momentary 1 goal. -1. Finally, space for those who decided the last two matches of the day: Danilo (grade 7 – 12 credits) crowns a great performance with the 1-1 zuccata between Atalanta and Juventus; Amrabat (grade 7 – 12 credits) finds the wild card that allows Fiorentina to conquer the La Spezia field, forgiving the mistake on Agudelo’s equalizer.