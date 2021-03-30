The use of medicines for curing ED is one of the most common ways of ED cure. If you have been suffering from penile failure problems lately then you can try out some medicines if the doctor prescribes you.

Here we are going to give you some important information that you need to keep in mind for using medicine such as Fildena 100 generic Sildenafil for ED cure.

The first thing that you have to understand is that we only encourage the use of medicines if the doctor prescribes you to do so. This is because there are many medicines such as Vidalista 20 generic Tadalafil for ED cure but those Are prescription pills meaning you need to get authorization from a doctor.

Which is the best pill for curing ED?

There are many pills for ED cure available in the market. When you choose to take the help of medicines for ED cure you need to wonder about two things.

One is which brand of ED pill will be the best such as Viagra or Cenforce 100. And when you choose one brand then the other question arises.

And this is- what should be the ideal dose for me?

While the two questions are specific to the user there are some basic things you need to know while using medicines.

As such, all medicines for ED work in the same way. There are different generic within the ED pills such as Viagra that contains generic Sildenafil. Other brands of generic Sildenafil include Kamagra, Cenforce, Silditop, etc.

Another common substance for ED cure is generic Tadalafil with many brand names such as Cialis and Vidalista 60.

All these generic substances such as Sildenafil, Tadalafil, Vardenafil, and Avanafil work in the same way. Their working mechanism is similar to a PDE-5 hormone inhibitor and starts by inhibiting the PDE-5 hormones in your body.

While all ED pills work in the same way you might be wondering why is that we are telling you to choose your brand carefully?

As their working mechanism is the same any pill should work alright for me…

But guess what… you are wrong.

Not all men will react equally well to all the ED pills. Not all generic substances such as Sildenafil or vardenafil will have the same effects on your body.

This is because your body is generally not able to cope up well in doses for all these generic brands. Only one of them works the best for you.

And this is up to the doctor to find out.

How long will my erection disorder take for a total cure by the use of medicines?

You might be disappointed to hear that as such there is no fixed deadline for which you can ensure full ED cure.

As we mentioned above that there is one generic ingredient that your body can cope up with. And then there is also the question of which dose for Sildenafil such as Cenforce 100 or Cenforce 200 dose you are taking.

Remember that there are lots of internal physique factors that can factor in when the doctor is finding out the ideal brand of ED pill and its corresponding dosage.

These factors are not the same as you will understand and vary from one person to another.

The main factor is the severity of ED which is mostly different across all ED patients.

Then there are also some other factors like root problem for ED disorder, ability to cope up with any ED pill generic substance, allergic tendencies to ED pills and your other lifestyle factors too such as whether you are addicted to alcohol or smoking and things like that.

For anyone who comes up with the ED disorder as fast and reports it to the doctor, chances are that they can expect to get fully cured within a few months of using the pills.

Or at least they can see significant benefits of using ED pills such as Fildena 100 on their erections.

For those who report to the doctor very late chances are that the ED disorder will get severe and more concerning over the years.

This will generally spiral into severe ED cases which might even require the use of ED pills to get erections throughout their life.

Does the use of medicines have any side effects?

Of course, there are many side effects of using ED pills. Anyone who is taking generic pills for Kamagra oral jelly for the first time might experience some problems with the first few doses. Although you should inform any side effect whether mild or severe this should not be any problem.

But the problem of side effects is more concerning, to say the least when the side effects keep cropping up each time after taking in the ED pills.

Some side effects of most ED pills are-

Headache

Dizziness

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Nausea

Flushing

Redness of face

Paleness of face

Rashes on skin and face

Lower libido

Priapism

Chest pain

Difficulty in breathing

Heart attack

Fall in blood pressure

Which is the ideal dose for an ED pill?

As we mentioned above that neither is there any magical dose for ED nor there is any magical brand of ED pill such as Vidalista 20 that can ensure full ED cure.

The specifications for a dose of ED pill or any brand will be chosen by the doctor based on what your body permits.

Things you need to know when using medicines for ED cure

For ED patients whether they are taking in doses of Vilitra 60 there are some careful observations that you need to keep in mind.

Remember that we mentioned lifestyle factors that can cause ED above? If you are addicted to alcohol and taking drugs regularly the use of ED pills might not be the best treatment process for you.

And remember that you should either totally stop using these substances or look for an alternative way of cure.

Another thing is your past medical history will also have a saying on which ED pill you should use. Such as if you have any indications showing that in the past you have suffered from a major cardiac disorder or kidney disorder or neurological disorder the use of ED pills should be stopped.