from Cristina Marrone

Two independent studies have identified several signs that predict who will suffer from the aftermath of the disease. Low levels of some antibodies were also more common

Identifying in advance who is at risk of facing a serious Covid disease has always been an important challenge in the scientific community in order to be able to intervene in a timely manner with the possible administration of monoclonal antibodies. But figure out in advance who you will suffer from

Long Covid

, which in medical language is called PASC (Post Acute Sequelae of Covid-19), a further step to help those patients who develop debilitating symptoms, which can persist for many months, and involving on average about 30% of patients, and not necessarily hospitalized. The latest research from the Sant’Orsola Hospital in Bologna showed that out of 100 hospitalized patients, 60% still have symptoms two months after discharge.The percentage drops to 40% (but remains high) six months after leaving the hospital.

The most frequent symptoms of Long Covid are f

atica to breathe, weakness and cough, brain fog, chest pain, rapid heartbeat, balance disturbances, nausea or fever.

The two new studios Now two new studies independent identified i risk factors that predispose to Long Covid. The first research was published in Cell by an American team and identified four different risk factors: the presence of autoantibodies, the blood level of viral RNA at the onset of infection, the reactivation of the Epstein-Barr virus, responsible for mononucleosis and the type 2 diabetes. The second research, on the other hand, was published in Nature Communications by a Swiss team that linked low levels of some antibodies and the presence of asthma to Long Covid. The working group has also drawn up a Long Covid risk score in which the symptoms suffered by the patient must be entered to arrive at a low, medium or high result. See also Prince Andrew faces a long legal process and social rejection after being stripped of his military titles

Although there is no effective cure for Long Covid both works are meant to understand, but only once the infection has occurred, who is most at risk, so as to help doctors a refer patients to clinical trials studying Long Covi therapiesde to organize the rehabilitation. Better control of the infection through antibody treatments, antivirals and anti-inflammatory drugs can help reduce the risk and vaccines can also mitigate the risks of Long Covid.

American research: the four risk factors In the American study, the researchers followed suit 200 patients for 2-3 months from the diagnosis of Covid and have highlighted a ‘association between the four risk factors identified and the appearance of Long-Covid signs, regardless of the severity of the initial disease.

Specifically, 209 people between the ages of 18 and 89 who tested positive for Covid between 2020 and the beginning of 2021 were followed, some of whom were hospitalized. The researchers did blood tests and nasal swabs at the start of the infection and over the next 2-3 months. See also Covid, the bulletin of January 12: 196,224 new cases and 313 deaths Highest peak since last May

Overall it appeared that 37% of patients reported three or more Long Covid symptoms 2 or 3 months after infection. 24% reported one or two symptoms and 39% reported no symptoms. Among patients reporting three or more symptoms, 95% at the diagnosis of Covid had at least one of the four risk factors identified in the study (the presence of autoantibodies, the blood level of viral RNA at the beginning of the infection, the reactivation of the Epstein-Barr virus and type 2 diabetes). The most frequent was the presence of autoantibodies, present in two thirds of Long Covid cases.

Swiss research: the antibody signature Researchers from the University Hospital of Zurich analyzed the blood of patients with Covid 19 and found that low levels of some antibodies they were more common in those who developed Long Covid than in patients who recovered quickly. There antibody signature allowed doctors to understand whether patients had a moderate, high, or very high risk of developing long-term disease based onet, to the type of symptoms suffered and whether or not asthma.

The team studied 175 people who tested positive for Covid and 40 healthy volunteers evaluated as a control group. To see how their symptoms changed over time, doctors followed 134 Covid patients for a year after infection. See also Coronavirus in Italy, today's December 11 bulletin: 21,042 new cases and 96 deaths

The participants’ blood tests showed how those who developed Long Covid tended to have low levels of IgM and IgG3 antibodies. When Covid strikes, IgM increases rapidly, while IgG antibodies rise in the second stage of the infection and provide long-term protection. Of those who were mildly ill, 54% reported symptoms for over four weeks, rising to 82% among those who became seriously ill.

To compile a Long Covid risk score, the scientists combined the antibody signature with the patient’s age (regardless of whether or not he had asthma) and the details of the symptoms. To confirm that the score was useful, the scientists ran the test on another group of 395 Covid patients followed for six months. Carlo Cervia, first author of the study clarified: The test cannot predict the risk of Long Covid before infection because details of the symptoms are needed to complete the test, but we have seen that people suffering from asthma with low levels of IgM and IgG3 were more likely to meet the Long Covid.