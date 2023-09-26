Election political polls today 26 September 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – The Italians reject the Meloni government but still reward the Brothers of Italy: this is what emerges from the latest electoral political polls developed by Quorum/YouTrend for Sky TG24.

According to the survey, in fact, only 36% of those interviewed judge the work of the centre-right executive positively. 55 percent, however, have a negative opinion.

Yet, despite this, Fratelli d’Italia has grown by almost 5 points in a year. According to the survey, in fact, Giorgia Meloni’s party is at 30.7 percent, or up by 4.7% compared to a year ago.

The League loses 0.4%, falling to 8.4 percent, while Forza Italia loses two percentage points, falling to 6.1 percent. The united centre-right, however, obtained 46.1%, or more than two percentage points more than in the general elections.

The centre-left also grew overall by 0.3% while the 5 Star Movement was stable at 15.4%. In particular, in the centre-left coalition parties, the Democratic Party gains 0.3 percent and is now at 19.3% while the Greens/Italian Left grows by 0.8 percent and is now accredited at 4.4 percent. On the other hand, +Europa collapses, falling by 0.8%, thus falling to 2%.

HOW SURVEYS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.