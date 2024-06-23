The ‘ugliest’ dog in the world is Wild Thang, an 8-year-old Pekingese, who won the 2024 edition of the competition held in California. Rome, a 14-year-old pug, placed second. Daisy Mae, a white-coated mutt, came third. Wild Thang survived a serious form of distemper as a puppy which affected the growth of the animal, struggling with problems with his teeth and a paw. Ann Lewis, Wild Thang’s owner, will receive a $5,000 prize and will be a guest on NBC’s The Today Show with her dog.

The competition, the organizers reiterated, should not be considered as an opportunity to joke about the defects of the specimens present. The World’s Ugliest Dog, now in its 50th edition, aims to reiterate “the importance of appreciating all animals and the benefits of adoption. The annual competition for the ugliest dog in the world is not intended to make fun of dogs ‘ugly’, but to have fun with some wonderful characters and show the world that these dogs are truly beautiful!”.