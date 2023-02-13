After the anticipated premiere of the fifth chapter of The Last of Us, HBO revealed the official trailer for the sixth episode of the acclaimed adaptation of Naughty Dog’s work. Here, as expected, we can see the meeting between Joel and Tommy, as well as a clear reference to The Last of Us Part II.

After their separation in the first chapter, Joel and Tommy finally meet again in a scene similar to the one in the game. However, fans will have noticed that this doesn’t take place at the hydroelectric dam, but in Jacksontown that we saw for the first time in The Last of Us Part II.

Even with this change, the trailer makes it clear that we will see a series of events similar to those in the game. From the reunion of the brothers, going through a hostile invasion, to Ellie’s parade, which will give rise to the iconic scene where our protagonists make their feelings clear.

On this occasion, the schedule returns to normal, so the sixth episode of The Last of Us will premiere on HBO and HBO Max until Sunday. On related topics, this is the actor who almost played Joel on the show. Similarly, there are new rumors about the development of The Last of Us Part III.

Editor’s Note:

There are only four episodes left in the series, and it still feels like it will have a lot to cover. While the adaptation hasn’t disappointed to this day, they manage to capture great moments from the game, there’s still a little concern about how much time is left in the first season.

Via: HBO