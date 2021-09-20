Although we are all focused on the Sinnoh remakes, as well as Pokémon Legends: Arceus, The Pokémon Company continues to work to position Pikachu and company on all possible sides. Thus, Today the first trailer of Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, which is in development for mobile devices and PC.

This new application will give us the opportunity to collect digital cards, create quite strong decks, and compete against other players online wherever and whenever you want. Regrettably, at the moment there is no release date, just the promise of a “soon” release.

Although at the moment there is no detailed information, Pokémon Trading Card Game Live it will allow us to register special codes of several real cards, which will be available in the new TCG packages. Without a doubt, this launch will reinforce the popularity of the card game in the world, but it is a pity that this installment does not reach the Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live will come to devices, iOS, Android, PC and Mac in the future. In related topics, Pokémon UNITE it already exceeds nine million players. Similarly, Pokémon Oreos are already being sold at great prices.

Via: Pokémon