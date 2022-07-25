The Campania capital will host the ATP 250 tournament: it will be played on a concrete surface and will see the Rotonda Diaz Tennis Arena as the main stage

The Tennis Napoli Cup was officially presented today, the ATP 250 tournament that marks the debut of the greatest world tennis circuit in the Neapolitan city. Announced on 21 July by the ATP Tour, the Tennis Napoli Cup will take place from 17 to 23 October on a concrete surface and will see the Rotonda Diaz Tennis Arena as the main stage, which will thus make its return after hosting the Davis Cup match between Italy and Great Britain in 2014.

The presentation – The presentation event took place at the Naples Tennis Club and was attended by the President of the Italian Tennis Federation, Angelo Binaghi, the Mayor of the City of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, the Councilor for Tourism of the Campania Region, Felice Casucci, the president of the Napoli Tennis Club, Riccardo Villari and the representative of TCNC, Cosimo Napolitano, organizer of the tournament together with the FIT. The participation of the strongest tennis players on the world circuit is expected at the Tennis Napoli Cup, as well as the best Italian players (hoping to have stars like Berrettini, Sinner and Musetti). See also Piqué: unexpected reaction to hearing the boos and cries of 'Shakira!'

The prize money will be 613 thousand euros – The position in the ATP calendar, immediately after Florence and a few weeks from the start of the ATP Finals in Turin, represents an important opportunity for those who will still be hunting for the points needed to win a place in the top eight of the ATP ranking. The prize money of the Tennis Napoli Cup will be 613 thousand euros, five times higher than that of the ATP Challenger organized in 2021. The tournament director will be Angelo Chiaiese, flag of the Napoli Tennis Club both as a player and as captain of the Serie A team.

