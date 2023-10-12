Genoa – The football scouting revolution starts from Sarzana and from an idea that Riccardo Pecini has cultivated all his life. The manager has a profound knowledge of that world, which he has frequented for years. But, and this is the point, he has always done so as an employee of clubs, including Tottenham, Milan, Monaco, Sampdoria three times, Empoli and Spezia, where he held the broader role of director of the technical area. The innovative spark, currently unique in the world, is going to remodulate the traditional structural dynamics of a company: no longer a registered scouting area, and therefore one that works exclusively, but a “Scouting Department”, this is the name of the newborn reality, serving in multi-exclusivity for multiple clubs or, why not, for multiple coaches.

Obviously with a mandatory requirement, for clear and obvious reasons: «Only one club per League» specifies Pecini. In short, the first person who decides to use this service “burns” the competition. In Serie A or B, Bundesliga 1 and 2, Ligue 1 and 2, Premiership and Championship, Liga 1 and 2… geography sets no limits.

It is a revolution that allows a club to have an external but recognised, expert, qualified, professional and dynamic scouting structure. Even more complete than what could be created on its own or by strengthening it. And, on the other hand, to reduce the expenses of various managers and scouts, always an added value in this period of financial tension.

The operating mechanism remains that of traditional scouting, the company indicates to the “Scouting Department” the profiles of the players he is looking for, by role, age, price… and the “Scouting Department” activates, views, studies, evaluates until it proposes a list of possible objectives through an exclusive and dedicated platform which, using unique and patented software, allows the technical areas of the companies under contract to access (via password and codes) to the players’ cards. Finding an infinite series of data and information for everyone, making your head spin.

From the traditional clips dedicated to the phases of the game, to tactical insights drawn up by the scouts after having watched the matches live, physical preparation reports and injury history. And also personal information: family, presence on social media, character, any friendships with other footballers. «We are also structured – explains Pecini – to supply technical analyzes and asset evaluation of clubs to banks and advisors who are assisting potential buyers. A technical due diligence.”

“Scouting department” was born a few months ago, at the moment it can count on 5 scouts between Italy and abroad including Carlo Ienca and Pecini himself, two video analysts (including Alex Burtovoy, ex Instat) and 2 data analysts (including Riccardo Salem who lives and works in Madrid and has just obtained the scout license from the Spanish federation) as well as Marco Pozzoli in the dual role of scout and coordinator. It is a reality already known among professionals. Since August they have already been touring all of Europe, covering around eighty matches live every weekend. Plus the windows of the national teams and cups. But the staff will soon expand further.

«It’s an idea I’ve had all my life – says Pecini – developed after thousands of trips and contacts with other European and international scouting entities. It took shape better during my move to Spezia, which gave me the opportunity to get to know the new American owners’ approach to football more closely. What is their product concept in all its facets, from contents to graphic presentation. We are a combination of scouting, analysis and statistics.” Sectors where Italian football is still behind compared to other European realities.

Pecini’s initiative involves many areas, video and tailor-made analysis, live scouting, data analysis, football analysis with a dedicated department: «Both pre and post match. But also scouting to identify and recruit professionals for the technical areas, coaches and collaborators». Pecini has worked for many years in the youth sector and in fact, “our data also concerns the players’ development and growth paths”. One of the fields frequently monitored by the Scouting Department is Ferraris itself, for Samp and Genoa’s home matches: «Blucerchiati still under construction – Pecini’s comment – ​​perhaps seen from the outside, a reference figure for the technical area is missing. The rossoblù squad is strong, built very well, it will become very strong if Gilardino is able to enhance the offensive potential while maintaining the team’s balance.”

The “Scouting department” has already been contacted by several companies, in Italy by a couple of Serie A and just as many of Serie B. But French, English and Spanish clubs have also asked for information. As well as some coachesinterested both in having an objective and impartial match analysis as well as a scouting service (already present in the staffs of the best coaches in the world) that better allows him to know the characteristics and adaptability of the players that the club is about to buy for him.