shipping

With a gross tonnage of 175,500 tons, “Sun Princess” is the largest ship built so far in Italy, as well as the first LNG cruise ship ever built by Fincantieri. Sun Princess” launches the “Sphere” class, which includes a sister ship due for delivery in 2025. Each will accommodate approximately 4,300 guests and is based on a next-generation platform design. With a length of over 340 meters and 2,150 passenger cabins, the ship is equipped with numerous cutting-edge solutions. Here are the images of the launch in the Panzano shipyard in Monfalcone. (Video Katia Bonaventure)



02:15