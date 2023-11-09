Ferrari ‘transforms’ for Las Vegas

Formula 1 is temporarily on pause after the Brazilian Grand Prix, but the teams will be back on track next week for the penultimate round of the world championship. An event that will represent an almost total novelty in the history of the top open-wheel series, which will arrive in the United States for the third time this season, but this time in Las Vegas. Looking forward to this weekend, the Ferrari had already presented special race suits that Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will wear in the ‘Gambling Capital’but not only.

White rear wing

Late Thursday afternoon, the ‘Prancing Horse’ also revealed the new special livery of the single-seater for the single Las Vegas GP, with a style very similar to that of the aforementioned suits. In fact, the car will feature all of its parents’ logos blank sponsor on classic red background of the single-seater, with i Driver numbers in black. Particularly curious will be therear wingwhich will undergo the most obvious change: the latter will in fact whitewith the writing ‘Ferrari’ in black: practically, the exact opposite of the typical version of the SF-23. With the greater presence of white, Ferrari (in collaboration with its technical sponsor Puma) intends to recall the style of the liveries adopted in 70’sa particularly brilliant decade for the Scuderia, which managed to collect several successes in the United States.

Red, white, and ready to take on Vegas for the first time in over four decades 🔴⚪️#LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/3xfQI7TvZq — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) November 9, 2023

The return after 41 years

There ‘Red’ thus revealed its aesthetic innovations, as Max Verstappen did with the helmet that he will wear in Las Vegas and which recalls the spirit of the Nevada city, famous for being home to numerous casinos. Unlike the two-year period 1981-1982, when F1 arrived in Las Vegas for the first time, the race will be held at night and on Strip, an area known for the numerous presence of venues that include game rooms. In the early 1980s, however, the circuit was created from the parking lots of the Caesars Palace hotel-casino.