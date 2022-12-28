The United Kingdom is sending 10 Sea King units to Ukraine to strengthen the arsenal of the Kiev army. It is a helicopter designed in the 1950s and built with an anti-submarine system, therefore capable of intervening even on marine surfaces. A certainly welcome gift, even if rather inappropriate for the current state of the war in Ukraine: the Sea King, in fact, is a rather dated and heavy aircraft, used above all for the transport of people or supplies but also for reconnaissance activities. Certainly, they will hardly be used in a battlefield. To date, the UK has been the largest arms donor to Ukraine after the US.

