DK Centro Cinofilo Acquatico is pleased to announce ROME INTERNATIONAL DIVING, the first European DockDogs water sports event, which will be held on 7 and 8 September 2024. This event marks the last stage of the 2023/2024 international championship, culminating with the participation of teams from all over the world, ready to compete for an invitation to the grand final that will take place in the United States at the end of October.

DockDogs is an international circuit that was born in the United States 26 years ago and is now one of the most popular dog competitions in the world. Its main disciplines, Big Air, Speed ​​Retriever, Duelling Dog, and Extreme Vertical, test the dogs’ ability in a series of spectacular dives and jumps.

• Big Air: This discipline, often referred to as “the long jump,” sees dogs launch themselves into a dive from the platform, trying to cover the greatest distance possible before hitting the water. It is a test of power, speed and precision.

• Speed ​​Retriever: In this speed race, dogs must swim as quickly as possible to catch an object placed at the end of the pool, demonstrating speed and agility in the water.

• Duelling Dog: A high-intensity competition in which two teams challenge each other simultaneously, testing the speed and coordination between dog and handler.

• Extreme Vertical: A test of strength and acrobatic ability, where dogs launch themselves into a vertical dive trying to grab an object suspended as high as possible.

Valeria Di Bartolomeo, founder of DK Centro Cinofilo Acquatico and representative for Italy and Europe of DockDogs, commented: “We are thrilled to host this historic event. It is a unique opportunity to promote the aquatic dog discipline of Diving in our continent, still to be explored. With the support of sponsors and partners, we aim to grow this community and bring Europe to the international stage.”

This event is not just a competition, but a breathtaking show that celebrates the special bond between dog and owner. The spectacular nature of the disciplines, characterized by impressive athletic gestures and moments of pure adrenaline, testifies to the great teamwork between dog and handler. Every jump, every sprint, every performance is the result of intense training and deep complicity, making each test a unique and exciting moment for the audience.

The DK Centro Cinofilo Acquatico, a unique facility located in the heart of Rome, offers recreational and sporting aquatic activities for dogs, both amateur and competitive, all year round. With an internal surface area of ​​1000 square meters and an external area of ​​2000 square meters including two swimming pools, a gym, a bar/bistro and a shop, the center is perfectly equipped to host events of this caliber.

The event will be broadcast live, allowing thousands of fans to follow the races from all over the world.