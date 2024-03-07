L'artificial intelligence is entering the world of entertainment and, obviously, also in the strictly videogame world: Project Deniz it is an example of what AI is capable of doing.

As reported by the game's official Twitter (X) page, development on the gameplay side is progressing at full speed: impossible not to enthusiastically mention the fluidity of the protagonist's movements and the dynamism of the shootings shown.

What differentiates this shooter from many others? First of all the intelligence of the enemieswhich will be adaptive and completely immersed in the game environment, giving opponents great awareness of their position in the game space and increasing the possibility of surprising us through studied ambushes.

The developers themselves have said that they pay particular attention to the appearance of the character animationsso much to declare…

“It is essential to have dynamic and engaging movements, combined with vibrant and fun animations. This is what we aim for with our indie game.”

In the game's Discord channel and on Twitter it is possible to admire, step by step, the development of this very interesting title not only for FPS fans, but also for those who are curious to discover how far artificial intelligence can gotaking into account that a small independent studio is working on the project.



