Ida Platano and Mario made peace after the recent tensions and in the studio he gave her some flowers. The public reaction was very strong.

There are no more doubts for the viewers of Men and women. The opinion on Ida Platano it is decidedly unfavorable. Mario Cusitore, who was accused by Tina Cipollari of being a turncoat, a “two-faced”, would also have too many demands. Yet, Ida herself doesn't seem to have understood it properly.

“He is capable of turning the situation around flawlessly, not even the best chefs in Europe would be able to do it better than him,” says Tina Cipollari referring to the Mario's conduct. According to the programme's commentator, Mario would not be the right person at all for Ida Platano, who has not yet understood who she would be dealing with. According to the commentator of the most followed dating show in Italy, it would already be “a miracle” for Ida to have chosen her, given that “it would never have happened with anyone else”.

Tina's point of view seems to be shared by most viewers. According to many, Ida hasn't realized how much she is inside a gigantic illusion on Mario's account. One comment among all, on Instagram, effectively summarizes the situation of this relationship with Mario:

Unfortunately, Ida is completely blinded by Mario! He should open her eyes and understand that he is not suitable for her because he will never move to Brescia. The whole country understood it, except her.

But that's not all, perhaps it's not really an “illusion”. Between Mario and Ida Platano there is always a continuous, very heated exchange. There is no lack of conflict, and for this reason, according to Tina Cipollari, it would be appropriate for Ida to eliminate it “once and for all” and focus only on truly “kind and calm” men. The indications, on the other hand, suggest a supposed “birthday boy” who seems to have made a very pleasant impression on Ida. Despite this, in the last few hours, Ida has shown that she does not follow the “distancing” advice expressed by the commentator Men and women.

Ida, in fact, decided to forgive Mario. The previews reveal that during the filming on March 7 there was lively discussion about Ida and the outing she made with Mario to the Trevi Fountain. The two made peace after the recent tensions and in the studio he gave her some flowers. The public reaction was very harsh towards the tronista. We read in a post on the official Instagram page of Men and women:

Here is proof that Ida lied to everyone. You lied to Sergio, to Pierpaolo, to the public and I believe also to the editorial staff, including Maria De Filippi. She was already planning on dating Mario from the beginning. All this time in the studio just to seek fame.

An inevitable question arises: will the editorial team decide to delve deeper into the issue and “investigate” better, as it has done in the past with other tronistas?