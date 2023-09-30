Harsh criticism from environmentalists Extinction Rebellion of the “ridiculous” private jet service transporting the dogs of the rich, which this week made its first flight from Dubai to London. The Guardian reports it. For 9,400 euros, the cost of a one-way ticket, customers could sit with their dogs on their laps and sip champagne as they traveled from Al Maktoum International Airport to Farnborough aboard a Gulfstream IV-SP jet.

The K9 Jets company, run by a couple from Birmingham, already operates services to New Jersey, Los Angeles, Frankfurt, Paris and Lisbon. Announcing the new route, Adam Golder, co-founder of the company, told AeroTime Hub: «K9 Jets believes that pet family members deserve to travel in comfort and style alongside their owners. We couldn’t be more excited to kick off this new journey, just in time for the holidays, so guests can celebrate with their loved ones and pets in style.” K9 celebrated the launch of the service on Instagram with a photo of a passenger sitting at a walnut table with a glass of champagne, her face smiling as she is petted by her golden retriever. For its part, Extinction Rebellion, the climate protest group, declared “This is clear proof that super-rich people are still capable of loving an animal as if it were one of their own, which strangely offers a sense of hope But it’s astounding that the same people can’t connect to the natural world that is collapsing around them,” said XR spokesperson Todd Smith.