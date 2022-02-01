There are countless diets designed to lose weight, some of which are good and effective, and some that may have negative effects on the health of the body.

During the weight loss journey, and amid the search for the quality and quantity of food, we often ignore the ideal time gap that must be left between two consecutive meals, especially as experts confirm that the interval between meals can affect weight loss to a large extent, according to the “Times of” website. India” Times of India.

It appears that eating right and at the right time is essential, according to nutrition experts, and greatly influences the success of our diet.

A person’s fuel needs for energy production differ during the day and at night, as providing the body with fuel at the right time of the day provides sufficient calories for energy.

The body needs a continuous supply of fuel in the form of food, and these supplies must be sufficient and in an appropriate pattern so that the body does not have to wait or start dealing with a state of “starvation” or lack of supplies that may disturb the weight loss plan, so everyone must have A routine of eating meals at set times.

Everyone’s daily clock is different, and the pattern of sleeping and waking hours determines how the body’s internal organs work, so a person should prepare a schedule for meals according to their daily cycle.

Ideally, the gap between breakfast and dinner should be 12 hours, even if you wake up at 6 am, make sure you only eat breakfast after completing 12 hours of fasting from last night’s dinner, which is why it has been said that early sleep and rise Early makes a person healthy.

The first meal “breakfast” should be rich in the nutrients necessary for the body to supply it with energy, so that you can feel energized and be able to perform the tasks of your day successfully.

It takes about 4 hours for our digestive system to digest the food we eat.

Not every human body can adapt to the time gaps between main meals, as managing hunger is an essential part of losing weight, so about feeling hungry between main meals, you can eat healthy snacks, such as nuts and fruits, they are light and healthy meals for those who are thinking of losing weight. the weight.

A light meal should be eaten between breakfast and lunch, as well as a light meal between lunch and dinner.

Lunch should be eaten at least 6 hours after breakfast, with the importance of having a light meal in between as mentioned above, and care must be taken not to increase the time between breakfast and lunch because this may lead to acidity.

Likewise, the ideal gap between dinner and lunch should also be 6 hours, with a snack in between, and this period should not be extended as it will affect the timing of breakfast the next day.

Health and nutrition experts usually recommend keeping dinner light and simple, and while this is good for everyone, it is even more beneficial for those aiming to lose weight.

After dinner, the body enters a state of fasting for 12 hours, until breakfast comes the next day.

So the password we are talking about here to lose weight is “12 hours”.