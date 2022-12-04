Less and less until the premiere of the series of The Last of Us on HBO. In this way, a new preview of this show has been released today, which not only gives us a better look at Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, but also presents us with a couple of original scenes.

As part of the announcements that have been made at CCXP in Brazil, HBO today shared a new trailer for the series The Last of Us. Here we can see a couple of new conversations and scenes that were not present in the Naughty Dog game.

series of The Last of Us will arrive on HBO and HBO Max on January 15, 2023. Along with this, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be present at The Game Awards next week, so they will surely give us another look at the series at this ceremony. On related topics, new posters for the series are revealed. In the same way, these are the episodes that the show will have.

If you still had doubts about the series, this new trailer makes it clear that this may be the best adaptation of a video game. Both the original and familiar material look amazing, and I can’t wait to see how this story reaches a new audience.

