the anime of NieR: Automata It is one of the most anticipated productions of the coming year. Considering that there are only a couple of months left for its premiere, A new trailer was recently shared, which is focused on Adam and Eve, the antagonists.

This new preview shows us the antagonists of the first two routes in one of their classic conversations. Although what we see is not much, it does give us a fair idea of ​​what these characters will look like with the new animation style.

Similarly, it has been revealed that Daisuke Namikawa will be the voice of Adam, while Eve will be played by Tatsuhisa Suzuki.. We remind you that the anime of NieR: Automata It will be released next January 2023, although at the moment there is no exact date. On related topics, you can check another trailer for this anime here. In the same way, so it runs NieR: Automata on Switch.

Editor’s Note:

NieR: Automata It’s a great game, with a fantastic story, and I hope the adaptation can honor that. Although the structure of the first two routes can be somewhat difficult to adapt, we will surely see a combination of the perspectives of 2B and 9S.

Via: NieR