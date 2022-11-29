The movie of Super Mario Bros. is getting closer. After the first glimpse of this tape was released a couple of months ago, the second trailer has been released today, which gives us a better look at the characters and situations that Nintendo and Illumination have been working on.

The new movie trailer Super Mario Bros. shows us a little more of Peach, who is voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, as well as Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, and Mario, with Chris Pratt in this role. Similarly, we get a better look at Donkey Kong, as well as various references to the classic games, and Mario Kart.

Without a doubt, this tape looks spectacular. Not only is Illumination’s animation at its peak, but the story will also pay homage to the series’ extensive legacy. Now we just have to wait for next April 7, 2023 when the film of Super Mario Bros. hit theaters.

Editor’s Note:

The movie of Super Mario Bros. It looks great. This is one of the most anticipated productions of 2023 and, if all goes well, this is probably just the beginning. With an entertainment division already in Nintendo’s hands, they can create their own movies themselves, not just Super Mario Bros., but other properties.

Via: Nintendo