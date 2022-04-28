Although fans of Dragon Ball Super will have to make do with the manga for now, the anime of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is on the right track, and recently started a new arc. Even though we’ve already seen a couple of episodes, not long ago a new trailer for this anime was revealedwhich introduces us to familiar faces and a couple of surprises.

The next episode of Ultra God Mission will be released on May 12, and we already have a trailer that introduces us to Future Gohan, Goku, Vegeta and, to the surprise of some, an evil version of Piccoloor at least another Namekian who will face the Z Fighters.

On this occasion, the Ultra God Mission arc presents us, once again, with a tournament of power, only this time fighters from all possible corners of space-time are competing, Which presents us with a pretty interesting lineup of new and old characters.

On related topics, this is how Goku will beat Gas in Dragon Ball Super. Similarly, this is the reason why Vegeta did not reach the power of Super Saiyan 3.

Via: DBS Chronicles