After multiple delays caused by the pandemic, the fourth film of John Wick It will hit theaters next March. As we wait for this to happen, Today a new trailer for the film starring Keanu Reeves has been revealed.

John Wick Chapter 4 It will be released on March 24, 2023. Although last August we saw a small preview of this film, today’s trailer finally answers some of the doubts of the fans, but it presents us with many more questions.

In addition to Reeves, John Wick Chapter 4 will see the return of Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Ian McShane as Winston. The film also introduces some exciting new additions to the cast, including Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and Rina Sawayama, Japanese-British pop star.

Remember, John Wick Chapter 4 will premiere on March 24, 2023. On related topics, Keanu Reeves will appear in the spin-off of this series. Similarly, there is interest in creating a John Wick game.

Via: Lionsgate