As we approach the end of the year, the eyes of many are focused on some of the great experiences that await us in 2023, and one of these is final fantasy xvi. Thus, Today a new trailer for this title was shared, which shows us a product that is almost out.

According to Hiroshi Takai, the director of this installment, final fantasy xvi it is currently in the stage of debugging and final adjustments. Nevertheless, at the moment there is still no specific release date. Still, this trailer makes it clear that there is nothing to worry about.

final fantasy xvi It’s coming to PS5 and PC sometime in the summer of 2023. Along with this, it has been mentioned that more interviews with developers and producers will be released in the future, so in the following days we will surely have more information about this installment.

Editor’s note:

final fantasy xvi looks spectacular. I don’t mind if I have to wait longer than I thought, I’m sure this installment will be one of the best games of 2023. The combat and story look like the next step for the series, and it’s good to see the medieval theme back .

Via: Final Fantasy