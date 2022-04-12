Last February it was revealed Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopesa sequel to Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses. Since then, we hadn’t gotten an additional look at the game. However, as we get closer to the June release, Today a new trailer has been released that gives us a better look at this installment.

The trailer introduces us to Shez, the or the, depending on your choice, protagonist of this installment. This character is a mercenary who will have to ally himself with some of the three main houses of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses.

Along with this, it is clear that Three Hopes yes it will be a sequel Three Houses. Similar to the tactical RPG on the Switch, this new installment will have three different paths that will pair you up with one of the main houses from the original game. Scarlet Blaze pairs you up with Edelgard and Black Eagles, Azure Gleam puts you alongside Dimitri and Blue Lion, and Golden Wildfire will have you take a spot alongside Claude and Golden Deer House.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2022. In related topics, here you can check the new images of this installment. Likewise, here is our gameplay of Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn.

Editor’s note:

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity It was a very fun game, and it seems that Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes it will be even more. The idea of ​​a sequel to Three Housesit’s also an interesting sounding element, and I can’t wait to see what happens with the story.

Via: Nintendo