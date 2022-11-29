We are only two weeks away from the launch of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, which will give us the opportunity to enjoy one of the PSP classics in the new generation. Thus, Square Enix does not want you to forget about this installmentso today its launch trailer was shared.

With a duration of just over three minutes, the new trailer for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion not only is it responsible for showing us a little more about the gameplay of this title, but it presents us with key moments in history, and might as well offer spoilers for everyone who doesn’t know Zack’s story.

As you can see, this trailer isn’t afraid of messing up some of the events that take place in the last act. We can only wait and see if the conclusion is similar to the PSP original, or is more similar to what is seen in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC on the 13th of 2022. On related topics, you can check out our first impressions of this title here.

Editor’s Note:

It’s very strange that Square Enix just screwed up the ending for so many people. This advance, although it makes clear how spectacular the game looks, will surprise all those who have not enjoyed the PSP original, and could well harm the experience of more than one.

Via: Square Enix